Aecon JV wins contract to renew Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Plant

The Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Corporation (BPWTC) has awarded a $273-million design-build contract for its plant renewal project near Moose Jaw, Sask., to a 50/50 consortium between Aecon Group and Graham Construction.

The scope of work includes demolition, earthworks, structural fabrication, electrical and instrumentation work and the construction of concrete foundations and commercial buildings, yielding both new and retrofitted infrastructure. The upgrades will modernize the Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Plant’s technology, increase capacity and improve residual water management practices.

The plant supplies water to more than 260,000 people in Regina, Moose Jaw and other communities in the region. Construction is expected to begin in the second quarter (Q2) of 2022 and completion is anticipated in Q2 of 2025.