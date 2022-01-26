Canadian Consulting Engineer

Aecon consortium wins contract for B.C.’s Annacis Water Supply Tunnel

The project will build on an existing partnership.

January 26, 2022  By CCE



Annacis Water Supply Tunnel

Map courtesy Aecon Group.

A general partnership between Toronto-headquartered Aecon Group and U.S.-based Traylor Bros. has won a $288-million contract from Metro Vancouver for the Annacis Water Supply Tunnel Fraser River Crossing project.

The scope of work for the Greater Vancouver Water District includes the construction of two deep vertical shafts, one on each side of the Fraser, connected by a 2,350-m tunnel between New Westminster and Surrey, B.C., as well as the installation of a watermain, valve chambers and surface piping. Construction is expected to commence in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, with completion anticipated in the second quarter (Q2) of 2027.

“This complex project strengthens our backlog in Western Canada and demonstrates our position in the civil construction market for tunnelling and water infrastructure,” says Aecon president and CEO Jean-Louis Servranckx. “As we continue to execute the Second Narrows Water Supply Tunnel project with Traylor, we are pleased to strengthen our partnership.”

