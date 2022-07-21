Canadian Consulting Engineer

AECOM wins contract for Bradford WPCP biosolids upgrade project

The firm joins the project's design-build team.

Bradford WPCP

Photo courtesy Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury.

Bradford West Gwillimbury, the second-fastest growing town in Ontario, has awarded a contract to infrastructure consulting firm AECOM to serve as design partner for the biosolids upgrade of its water pollution control plant (WPCP).

As part of the design-build team, AECOM will work with construction partner Maple Reinders to meet the project’s technical, operational, financial, environmental and social objectives. The team will deliver engineering and construction services to upgrade the WPCP’s waste-activated sludge (WAS) processing, including new storage and a thickening system with new polymer and odour control systems.

“We are proud to partner with Maple Reinders to provide a dedicated, collaborative and experienced team capable of delivering this project in accordance with the town’s objectives,” says Marc Devlin, AECOM’s chief executive for Canada. “We look forward to delivering holistic, impactful solutions that will assist in continuing to provide reliable wastewater treatment.”

The scope of AECOM’s contract includes project management, detailed design, construction management, testing, commissioning, permitting, procurement and warranty-period services. The firm will co-ordinate the various disciplines required for the integrated facility design, including planning, landscaping, architecture, data and communications, process technology integration and civil, control, electrical, instrumentation, mechanical, process and structural engineering.

