AECOM to expand Mississauga’s Clarkson WRRF again

The municipal government for Ontario’s Peel Region has selected infrastructure consulting firm AECOM to provide design and engineering services for the next expansion of the Clarkson Water Resource Recovery Facility (WRRF) in Mississauga.

AECOM will be responsible for the design and implementation of the project. This will be the firm’s third expansion of the Clarkson WRRF and the next stage in increasing its capacity to 500 MLD by 2029 to accommodate Peel’s growing population. Previously, AECOM was instrumental in enhancing the facility’s Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system for automated process control.

“As we extend our client relationship, we’re excited to leverage our continuously strengthening water-sector expertise,” says Beverley Stinson, chief executive of AECOM’s global water business. “We look forward to bringing our experience from complex wastewater projects to bear on the WRRF, which is expected to provide long-lasting positive impacts on residents.”

In addition to the expansion, this ‘Phase III’ project will include a new standby power energy centre to protect the plant’s critical infrastructure and help maintain water treatment during power outages. The design will feature enhanced biological phosphorus removal to reduce chemical use and measures to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and improve energy efficiency. Peel Region’s Energy Policy aims to achieve net-zero GHG emissions at its WRRFs by 2050.

“We are honoured to be selected to help realize this critical expansion,” says Richard Barrett, chief executive of AECOM in Canada. “Having successfully designed prior expansions to this major facility, our teams possess a unique technical understanding of the project and a deep familiarity with the region’s objectives.”

AECOM is currently also delivering the Clarkson Cogeneration Expansion, which uses waste methane produced in the treatment process to create green electricity, and multiple projects supporting drinking water treatment at the Arthur P. Kennedy and Lorne Park water treatment plants.