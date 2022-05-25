AECOM to design Yellowknife’s new water supply line

An existing pipeline was nearing the end of its useful life.

The City of Yellowknife, N.W.T., has selected AECOM to provide engineering services for a replacement submarine potable water supply line.

The project aims to reduce the risk of flooding for the community and to better protect its supply of drinking water during extreme weather events. It follows the 2017 publication of Yellowknife’s Potable Water Selection Study, which AECOM produced to evaluate the city’s various options as an existing pipeline neared the end of its useful life.

“The successful implementation of a new line will promote long-term water security for the city and region,” says Marc Devlin, P.Eng., AECOM executive vice-president (EVP) and chief executive for Canada. “We recognize the complexity and consideration this important undertaking necessitates. We’ve actively provided services to clients in the Northwest Territories for decades, maintaining a permanent office in Yellowknife since 1973.”

The firm will complete a detailed design for the project, which entails the replacement of 8.5 km of underwater pipe (preliminary plan pictured, from the 2017 study) and upgrades for two pumphouse facilities at either end of the line, so as to increase capacity for floodwater retention, secure essential services from flooding’s effects and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions linked to water line replacement and system operations.

“We’re honoured to provide care and risk consideration to this vital project, which will help protect the community against the effects of climate change,” says Ian Dyck, SVP of AECOM’s Canadian water business.

In addition to the design, the scope of the firm’s work will include the completion of a detailed cost estimate, construction contract administration, environmental services, permitting, stakeholder engagement and support for navigating regulatory processes at all government levels.