WSP to design Union Station Enhancement Project
Construction is expected to begin early this year.
Alberici
Infrastructure Ontario
IO
Kiewit
Mass. Electric Construction Canada
Metrolinx
ONTrack Alliance
WSP
Today, with Infrastructure Ontario’s (IO’s) support, transit agency Metrolinx has signed a project alliance agreement (PAA) with ONTrack Alliance to deliver the Union Station Enhancement Project (USEP).
The project team in question includes WSP Canada (designers), a general partnership between Kiewit and Alberici (constructors) and Mass. Electric Construction Canada (signalling work).
The scope of work involves the construction of:
- new platforms with canopies and vertical access elements, such as stairs and elevators.
- two new tracks to allow for future passenger train speed up to 72 km/h (45 mph), with associated signal works.
- a concourse area below the new platforms that will connect the York, Bay and Via Concourses, Union Square and Scotiabank Galleria.
- stormwater management and other building systems.
The PAA follows a November 2020 alliance development agreement (ADA) to design, schedule and cost the USEP. As a result of that process, ONTrack Alliance expects to deliver the project for a target cost of $262 million.
Construction is expected to begin early this year and to be completed in fall of 2025.
CategoriesTransportation
Related tagsAlberici
Infrastructure Ontario
IO
Kiewit
Mass. Electric Construction Canada
Metrolinx
ONTrack Alliance
WSP
Print this page
Leave a Reply