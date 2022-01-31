WSP to design Union Station Enhancement Project

Today, with Infrastructure Ontario’s (IO’s) support, transit agency Metrolinx has signed a project alliance agreement (PAA) with ONTrack Alliance to deliver the Union Station Enhancement Project (USEP).

The project team in question includes WSP Canada (designers), a general partnership between Kiewit and Alberici (constructors) and Mass. Electric Construction Canada (signalling work).

The scope of work involves the construction of:

new platforms with canopies and vertical access elements, such as stairs and elevators.

two new tracks to allow for future passenger train speed up to 72 km/h (45 mph), with associated signal works.

a concourse area below the new platforms that will connect the York, Bay and Via Concourses, Union Square and Scotiabank Galleria.

stormwater management and other building systems.

The PAA follows a November 2020 alliance development agreement (ADA) to design, schedule and cost the USEP. As a result of that process, ONTrack Alliance expects to deliver the project for a target cost of $262 million.

Advertisement

Construction is expected to begin early this year and to be completed in fall of 2025.