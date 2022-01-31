Canadian Consulting Engineer

WSP to design Union Station Enhancement Project

Construction is expected to begin early this year.

January 31, 2022  By CCE



USEP platform

Renderings courtesy Metrolinx.

Today, with Infrastructure Ontario’s (IO’s) support, transit agency Metrolinx has signed a project alliance agreement (PAA) with ONTrack Alliance to deliver the Union Station Enhancement Project (USEP).

The project team in question includes WSP Canada (designers), a general partnership between Kiewit and Alberici (constructors) and Mass. Electric Construction Canada (signalling work).

The scope of work involves the construction of:

  • new platforms with canopies and vertical access elements, such as stairs and elevators.
  • two new tracks to allow for future passenger train speed up to 72 km/h (45 mph), with associated signal works.
  • a concourse area below the new platforms that will connect the York, Bay and Via Concourses, Union Square and Scotiabank Galleria.
  • stormwater management and other building systems.
USEP concourse

The scope of work includes the construction of a new concourse.

The PAA follows a November 2020 alliance development agreement (ADA) to design, schedule and cost the USEP. As a result of that process, ONTrack Alliance expects to deliver the project for a target cost of $262 million.

Construction is expected to begin early this year and to be completed in fall of 2025.

