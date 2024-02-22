WSP contracted to design two Toronto transit projects

WSP Canada is among the winners of two new Toronto transit project contracts from Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and Metrolinx.

First, IO and Metrolinx have awarded a fixed-price design-build-finance (DBF) contract of $255 million to a team led by Strabag for the second underground segment of the Eglinton Crosstown light-rail transit (LRT) line’s west extension, which includes a 500-m tunnel from east of Jane Street to Mount Dennis Station.

Strabag submitted the winning proposal and will serve as developer, builder and financial advisor, while WSP will share design duties with Dr. G. Sauer & Partners. Enabling works for the project, which is being delivered through a public-private partnership (P3) model, are already underway and major construction is expected to begin later this year.

Next, IO and Metrolinx selected Trillium Guideway Partners (TGP) to deliver the Ontario Line subway project’s elevated guideway (rendering pictured) and stations. This team is led by Acciona Infrastructure Canada and Amico Major Projects, which will build the project, while WSP handles design.

TGP has signed a development and master construction agreement (DMCA) with Metrolinx, under a progressive design-build contract. The development phase is anticipated to take up to 20 months, but early works construction can commence during this phase.

Once the development phase has concluded, Metrolinx will have the option to sign a final target-price agreement with TGP, including final agreements on detailed designs and a negotiated price.