WSP and Exp to redevelop Montreal’s Sainte-Catherine Street West

The project is planned for completion in 2031.

Sainte-Catherine Street redevelopment

Rendering owned by City of Montreal, courtesy Exp.

The City of Montreal has selected WSP and Exp to carry out the second phase of the Sainte-Catherine Street West project, which will redevelop 1.6 km of the commercial corridor, between Peel Street and Atwater Avenue.

WSP (lead) and Exp (subcontractor) will complete preliminary studies, prepare plans and specifications and provide technical assistance and supervision during construction. The project’s goal is to revitalize the street, making it more welcoming and versatile.

The selected design includes increased space for pedestrians to walk and relax, additional urban furniture, green islands and ambient lighting systems. Phase 2 builds on earlier design components to ensure continuity and consistency with the work that was completed during Phase 1.

“The project will transform how people interact with Sainte-Catherine Street, further promoting road-sharing between pedestrians, cyclists and motorists,” says WSP Canada’s regional director of infrastructure, Sophie Ménard. “At the end, in 2031, the entire section between De Bleury and Atwater streets will have been redeveloped.”

“The experienced teams working on the project will bring the necessary skills to complete the work and minimize impacts on businesses and users,” says Exp’s senior director of infrastructure, Gabriel Soufo.

