VIDEO: Stantec, EXP to design Île-d’Orléans cable-stayed bridge

Quebec’s ministry of transportation has selected the Groupement Origine Orléans joint venture (JV), including consulting engineering firms Stantec and EXP, to produce the preliminary design for a new cable-stayed bridge connecting Île d’Orléans and the north shore of the St. Lawrence River, near Quebec City.

The new 2.1-km bridge, the architectural concept for which has also been selected (see video below), is to be built west of an existing bridge that dates back to 1935. The replacement bridge will feature two wider lanes of traffic, shoulders and a multi-use pedestrian and cyclist lane on both sides, along with nighttime illumination. Preliminary works are slated for 2022 and commissioning for 2027.

The JV, chosen from among three bidders that submitted conceptual designs, also includes Lavigne & Chéron Architectes, Michel Virlogeux Consultant, Ramboll and Ombrages.

“We have brought together the best engineers, architects, landscape architects and other experts to propose a clean, elegant design that integrates seamlessly into the environment and the heritage setting of Île d’Orléans,” says Martin Thibault, Stantec’s vice-president (VP) of transportation for Quebec.