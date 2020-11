TTC names WSP prime consultant for subway capacity upgrades

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) has named WSP the prime consultant for an 11-year, $30-million subway capacity enhancement program to help manage increased ridership for its Yonge-University line, the busiest rapid-transit line anywhere in Canada.

WSP will support the program’s continued development and implementation for Line 1, which before the COVID-19 pandemic carried more than 850,000 passengers per day, at times exceeding its scheduled capacity. The work will be carried out on an as-required basis on approved capital projects.

The firm will also support development and investigation of elements affecting another capacity enhancement program strategy for Line 2 (Bloor-Danforth), including condition assessment, multi-discipline design, studies, analysis, engineering and program consultant services for transit and industrial facilities, systems and infrastructure.