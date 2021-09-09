Toronto selects IBI to operate traffic centre

Toronto’s municipal government has awarded an operations service contract to IBI Group for its road emergency services communications unit (RESCU) traffic operations centre (TOC) for up to five years.

In addition to operations, the firm will provide professional services and use its CurbIQ and Travel-IQ ‘smart city’ technologies to enhance management of multimodal traffic across Toronto’s street and highway networks, improve road safety and ensure the efficient movement of goods and people. CurbIQ manages and analyzes curbside data to improve arterial road management, while Travel-IQ provides real-time traffic and incident data to travellers.

“This notable award brings together expertise from across our Intelligence sector,” says IBI CEO Scott Stewart, “and demonstrates the benefits our smart city products are bringing into our more traditional service offering through automation, machine learning and analytics.”

IBI’s transportation management and operations teams have been active in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) for 35 years.