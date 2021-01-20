Three teams qualify to build Contrecoeur container terminal

Following the Montreal Port Authority (MPA’s) request for qualifications (RFQ) process, three out of five bidding teams have been qualified to design and build its Contrecoeur container terminal. They will now be invited to submit bids through the request for proposals (RFP) process.

The qualified teams are (in alphabetical order):

“The MPA thanks the companies that responded to our RFQ by submitting high-quality bids,” says MPA president and CEO Martin Imbleau, noting the work of the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) is ongoing and the overall procurement process remains subject to obtaining required approvals and permits. “This interest in the future Contrecoeur container terminal shows we are presenting a diligently prepared project that offers substantial development and outreach prospects for businesses in the construction and infrastructure sector.”

The MPA acquired the 468-hectare Contrecœur land reserve, located in an industrial zone close to major rail and road routes, more than 30 years ago. As plans for a modern container terminal proceeded, a team from SNC-Lavalin helped complete an environmental impact assessment in 2016 and 2017, addressing issues related to road and rail traffic, aquatic and land environments, marine transportation, economic benefits and impacts on neighbouring communities.

With the support of the Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) and Quebec’s provincial government, MPA intends to develop the new container terminal (see video below) with its private partners by 2024. Once complete, the site will feature two berths, a container handling area, an intermodal marshalling yard connected to the main rail network, a truck gate connected to the road network and secondary facilities for port activities, with the ability to handle 1.15 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs).