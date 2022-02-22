Temporary bridge enables emergency highway access in B.C.’s Fraser Canyon

All-Span Engineering & Construction of Delta and Coquitlam Ridge Constructors of Surrey, B.C., recently specified an Acrow modular steel bridge to provide temporary highway traffic access throughout the Fraser Canyon, replacing a section of road damaged during heavy rains last November.

Flooding caused by extreme weather events resulted in significant damage to Highway 1. At Jackass Mountain, a large three-lane section of the road was destroyed by a landslide, disrupting the main route of the Trans-Canada Highway through the province.

While the province’s ministry of transportation and infrastructure (BC MoTI) was able to quickly open many of the damaged sections of the highway or reroute traffic with detours, this was not possible at the Jackass Mountain location, given its extremely steep terrain and risk of further geotechnical hazards.

Working with All-Span senior design engineer Barry Gerbracht, the ministry and the contractor (Coquitlam Ridge Constructors) opted for a modular steel structure to restore traffic flow until more permanent options could be considered. The single-lane Acrow bridge is 79.25 m (260 ft) long and 4.2 m (13.78 ft) wide, featuring a TL-2 guardrail system.

Advertisement

Site preparation included stabilization work and road and bank reconstruction before the bridge was launched on Jan. 5 with crane assistance. Delayed by record snowfalls and avalanches, the bridge opened to traffic on Jan. 24.