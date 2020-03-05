News
Teams shortlisted for Union Station enhancement project
Infrastructure Ontario (IO) has invited a shortlist of four teams to respond to a request for proposals (RFP) for a project set to enhance Toronto’s Union Station with an expansion of its Government of Ontario (GO) rail facilities.
The teams were selected based on criteria during an earlier request for qualifications (RFQ) phase, including their composition, experience in collaborative project delivery, track record for health and safety and past project examples.
The shortlisted teams are:
OnTrack Alliance
Constructor: Kiewit and Alberici
Design: WSP
GTA Alliance
Constructor: EllisDon and Keltbray
Design: AECOM, Zeidler and Stephenson Engineering
OneUnion Alliance
Constructor: Aecon, Modern Niagara and PNR RailWorks
Design: Mott MacDonald and Systra
Union Gateway Alliance
Constructor: Dragados
As these teams begin the RFP process, they will be evaluated on their approach, collaborative behaviours and final fees. The team with the highest score can then enter an Alliance Development Agreement with Metrolinx and IO to submit a proposal to deliver the project. This will involve collaborating in design, finalizing target costs and identifying and managing project risks.
IO expects to announce the successful bidder this summer.
Print this page
Have your say: