Teams shortlisted for Union Station enhancement project

Infrastructure Ontario (IO) has invited a shortlist of four teams to respond to a request for proposals (RFP) for a project set to enhance Toronto’s Union Station with an expansion of its Government of Ontario (GO) rail facilities.

The teams were selected based on criteria during an earlier request for qualifications (RFQ) phase, including their composition, experience in collaborative project delivery, track record for health and safety and past project examples.

The shortlisted teams are:

OnTrack Alliance

Constructor: Kiewit and Alberici

Design: WSP

GTA Alliance

Constructor: EllisDon and Keltbray

Design: AECOM, Zeidler and Stephenson Engineering

OneUnion Alliance

Constructor: Aecon, Modern Niagara and PNR RailWorks

Design: Mott MacDonald and Systra

Union Gateway Alliance

Constructor: Dragados

Design: Parsons and Hatch

As these teams begin the RFP process, they will be evaluated on their approach, collaborative behaviours and final fees. The team with the highest score can then enter an Alliance Development Agreement with Metrolinx and IO to submit a proposal to deliver the project. This will involve collaborating in design, finalizing target costs and identifying and managing project risks.

IO expects to announce the successful bidder this summer.