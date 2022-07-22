Tatham Engineering to rebuild road for Town of The Blue Mountains

The Town of The Blue Mountains, Ont., has awarded a contract to consulting engineering firm Tatham Engineering for its Lakewood Drive reconstruction project.

The town says the road, constructed in 1971, needs to be rebuilt due to deficiencies with the water distribution and sanitary sewage collection systems. With the underground infrastructure due for replacement, the project was approved in the 2022 town budget. Detailed design is scheduled to be finalized later this year, with construction expected to begin next year.

The road will be reconstructed to generally match existing conditions, while its ditches will be cleared of trees and reshaped to improve drainage. A stormwater study will be completed to consider drainage deficiencies and to recommend work on private lands (to be completed by the landowners) to reduce the risk of flooding by conveying stormwater.

The town will also consider closing the west intersection of Lakewood Drive and Highway 26 and signalizing the intersection of Highway 26, Grey Road 40 and Lakewood Drive. This preliminary preferred option was identified through a municipal class environmental assessment in 2014.

Advertisement

Tatham has offices in nearby Collingwood, as well as Barrie, Bracebridge, Orillia and Ottawa, with more than 170 staff.