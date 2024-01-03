StructureCraft wins top IStructE award for Banff’s Nancy Pauw Bridge

StructureCraft recently won the Institution of Structural Engineers’ (IStructE’s) top award for its work on the Nancy Pauw Bridge in Banff, Alta. The project previously won an Award of Excellence in the 2023 Canadian Consulting Engineering Awards program.

The consulting engineering firm, based in Abbotsford, B.C., won the 2023 Supreme Award for Structural Engineering Excellence for the 80-m active transportation bridge, which spans the Bow River, connecting Banff’s Central Park to its Recreation Grounds.

IStructE’s judges praised StructureCraft for its skill, ingenuity and commitment to sustainable construction with natural and engineered timber throughout the entirety of the bridge, which it said exemplified the societal and environmental role of structural engineers.

Of the 11 other projects that also won prizes in IStructE’s 2023 Structural Awards program, none was in Canada.