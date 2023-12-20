Stantec to recoat Halifax’s Angus L. Macdonald Bridge

Halifax Harbour Bridges (HHB) has selected consulting engineering firm Stantec for a $75-million full coating replacement program for the Angus L. Macdonald Bridge (pictured).

The program aims to modernize how paint is applied, to ensure more sustainable and longer-term protection. Over the past 60 years, HHB has experimented with paints and coatings to protect its two suspension bridges in Halifax and Dartmouth, N.S., but failures, rust, corrosion and steel section losses have led to increased maintenance costs.

So, HHB needs the existing coatings system to be removed to bare steel, the degraded steel work to be identified and repaired and, finally, a new corrosion protection system to be applied.

“Finding a more sustainable, efficient and cost-effective way to protect the bridges is crucial to their longevity,” says Ahsan Chowdhury, HHB’s chief bridge engineer.

Advertisement

Stantec will provide a comprehensive suite of services, including structural analysis, structural steel design, containment system design, coatings selection, specifications preparation, cost estimation, tendering assistance and engineering services during construction.

“We’re thrilled to be carrying out this critical maintenance program for one of Halifax’s two iconic bridges,” says Stantec project manager Peter Flower. “Our team’s depth in asset management, bridge inspection and construction management will support HHB.”

The firm has led maintenance and rehabilitation programs for Quebec’s Jacques-Cartier, Champlain and Île d’Orléans bridges, among other infrastructure across North America.