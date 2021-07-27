Canadian Consulting Engineer

Stantec to design fighter jet infrastructure in Quebec, Alberta

The design-build project involves a partnership with EllisDon.

July 27, 2021  By CCE



CF-18

Canada’s legacy fleet of CF-18 fighter aircraft is set to be replaced. Photo courtesy RCAF.

The federal government has awarded contracts for new fighter jet infrastructure in Quebec and Alberta to Stantec, in partnership with EllisDon Construction. The design-build work is part of the Future Fighter Capability Project, which will replace Canada’s legacy fleet of CF-18 fighter aircraft (example pictured).

The facilities will support operations and maintenance for the Department of National Defence (DND) and Royal Canadian Air Force’s (RCAF’s) new fighter jets. They include 3 Wing Bagotville, Que.—where the design and construction partnership will also include EBC and JLP Architects—and 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alta. The companies will provide architectural, structural, mechanical, electrical, civil, sustainability and other professional engineering services for the two projects.

“It is an honour to lead the design of this infrastructure,” says Elisa Brandts, managing senior principal with Stantec. “These projects support the expansion of Canada’s air force capabilities and RCAF fighter operations.”

The Cold Lake fighter squadron facility (FSF), at more than 40,000 m2, will host two tactical fighter squadrons (TFSs), an operational training unit (OTU) and their support facilities. The Bagotville FSF, at more than 30,000 m2, will also host two TFSs. Both locations will facilitate daily operations, aircraft maintenance, administration, mission planning and simulator training.

Advertisement

“We are excited to work with Stantec as our design-build partners,” says Chris Lane, Edmonton area manager for EllisDon. “Our collective project experience and local teams have established a strong foundation for continuing our successful partnership with Defence Construction Canada (DCC) and DND.”

Both facilities will be designed and constructed to the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Silver standard and use energy-efficient options wherever possible. Construction is expected to begin at both bases next summer.

Saab Gripen E

Photo courtesy Saab.

Lockheed 35

Photo courtesy Lockheed Martin.

Boeing FA-18

Contenders to replace the CF-18 include the Saab Gripen E (top), Lockheed 35 (middle) and Boeing FA-18 (bottom). Photo courtesy Boeing.

Categories

Buildings
Transportation

Related tags

air force
DCC
defence
DND
EBC
EllisDon
fighter jets
Future Fighter Capability Project
JLP Architects
LEED
RCAF
Stantec
Print this page

Related Stories
Stantec and R.V. Anderson design award-winning infrastructure
Stantec joins major Arctic research project
Stantec/KPMB Architects providing design services for transformed SickKids campus
Stantec to provide design services for three healthcare projects in Canada

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*