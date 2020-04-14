Stantec named lead technical advisor for Hurontario LRT

Crown agency Metrolinx and provincial ministry Infrastructure Ontario (IO) have selected Stantec to serve as lead technical advisor for the Hurontario light rail transit (LRT) project, a north-south line that will connect Mississauga and Brampton, Ont.

The transit line will run 18 km from the Port Credit GO train station near Lake Ontario to the Brampton Gateway Terminal bus station, with 19 stops along the way in a dedicated guideway (example pictured in rendering), as well as an operations, maintenance and storage facility at Highway 407. The project is being delivered through a public-private partnership (P3) contract, with completion expected in 2024.

As lead technical advisor, Stantec will provide design, construction and commissioning oversight services to ensure project delivery from groundbreaking to ribbon cutting, supported locally by HDR. Design review services have already commenced and are proceeding under Ontario’s definition of allowable construction projects during the COVID-19 crisis.