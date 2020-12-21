Stantec, Jacobs lead project controls for Toronto subway lines

Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and Metrolinx have awarded a program control services contract for four Greater Toronto Area (GTA) transit projects to the 360 Transit Alliance joint venture (JV), which includes Stantec and Jacobs.

The four projects, with a total estimated capital value of $28.5 billion, include Toronto’s nearly 16-km, 15-station downtown relief line (DRL), also known as the Ontario Line, the 7.8-km, three-stop Scarborough subway extension, the Yonge Street north subway extension to Vaughan, Markham and Richmond Hill, Ont., and the 9.2-km, seven-stop Eglinton Crosstown west extension.

The contract with 360 Transit Alliance addresses such project controls as scheduling, risk management and quality assurance. Stantec and Jacobs were previously named program controls service consultants for the Scarborough and Yonge extensions.

“This is one of Canada’s largest and most technically complex programs,” said Thomas Baginski, senior principal at Stantec and lead program controls manager. “We’re pleased IO and Metrolinx have put their faith in us. These four projects, once complete, will be critical connectors for North America’s fastest-growing metropolitan region.”

Stantec has also previously served as technical advisor for the Ontario Line.