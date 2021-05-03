SNC-Lavalin wins $15 million contract for California Department of Transportation

SNC-Lavalin Group, one of the world’s largest engineering and construction groups, has been awarded a three-year, US$15-million contract to provide a Transportation Asset Management System (TAMS) for the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans).

Data Transfer Solutions (DTS), an SNC-Lavalin division, will carry out the contract, including two one-year extension options. DTS will notably be responsible for the implementation of the TAMS solution, licensing, and software maintenance.

“SNC-Lavalin recognizes the pace of technological change and the need to support client needs with robust digital solutions,” said Ian L. Edwards, president and CEO of Montreal-based SNC-Lavalin. “We are at the forefront of this revolution and will continue to harness disruptive potential of data and digital innovation to help clients automate their worlds, reduce their workload and organize their data through customized technology.”

Caltrans contracted the company in response to federal and state law mandates for transportation agencies to implement a transportation asset management plan. DTS will provide an enterprise asset management software solution to highlight new business intelligence visualization for data as well as geographic information and organizational uses to make informed, performance and data driven decisions.

“We understand Caltrans’ need for a robust system that provides next-level tracking, reporting and transparency,” said Allen Ibaugh, president of SNC-Lavalin’s DTS business. “Providing a one-stop shop for visualization of state transportation assets, conditions, projects and performance metrics, we will deliver a cloud-based, integrated solution including VUEWorks, the web-enabled integrated geographic information system for enterprise asset management. In addition, the Transportation Asset Management Decision Support tool (TAMSDT) will ensure Caltrans carries out its mission to provide a safe, and reliable transportation network that serves all the people and respects the environment.”

The new technology will serve as a centralized asset information repository with tools to improve transportation asset management, project nomination, project prioritization, scoping, funding and decision support.