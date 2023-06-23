SNC-Lavalin to transform TTC’s enterprise asset management

The three-year program aims to achieve compliance with new regulations.

SNC-Lavalin will lead an enterprise asset management (EAM) program transformation for the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC).

The three-year program will aim to improve the TTC’s EAM practices to achieve compliance with Ontario’s new provincial regulations. SNC-Lavalin will assist the commission in developing new investment planning practices and business and systems processes.

“With end-to end capabilities in the infrastructure sector, SNC-Lavalin is uniquely positioned to support our client’s operations and maintenance (O&M) goals and respond to emerging digital transformation challenges,” says Ian L. Edwards, SNC-Lavalin’s president and CEO.

“SNC-Lavalin has leveraged global expertise to deliver on other transportation projects worldwide, such as Vancouver’s fully automated Canada Line commuter light-rail transit (LRT) system, the London Orbital Motorway and Dubai International Airport’s strategy for landside multimodal operations,” says Stephanie Vaillancourt, president of capital and O&M at SNC-Lavalin.