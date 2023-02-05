SNC-Lavalin consortium contracted for Calgary’s Green LRT line

It's the largest infrastructure investment in the city's history.

Calgary has awarded a delivery partner contract for its Green light-rail transit (LRT) line project—the largest infrastructure investment in the city’s history—to a consortium led by SNC-Lavalin.

The consulting engineering firm will support the delivery of Phase 1 of the multi-billion-dollar project, an 18-km system that will connect the existing Red and Blue LRT lines and four Max bus rapid transit (BRT) routes. The consortium—dubbed ‘CSIX’ and also including Aldea Services, Altus Group, Mott MacDonald and Turner & Townsend—will support the city in delivering such project functions as commercial management, technical support, project controls and construction management.

“The Green Line LRT will change the face of transit in Calgary,” says Ben Almond, SNC-Lavalin’s CEO of engineering services. “Not only will it connect communities and improve mobility, but it will also unlock transit-oriented development, thus contributing to the city’s economic growth.”

SNC-Lavalin has delivered rail projects in Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal.