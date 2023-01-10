Sener joins design team for Scarborough subway extension

International engineering group Sener has joined the design team for the Toronto Transit Commission’s (TTC’s) proposed 7.8-km extension of its Line 2 subway service.

The stations, rails and systems (SRS) project will extend the line from the existing Kennedy Station further northeast through Scarborough to a new terminus at McCowan Road and Sheppard Avenue.

As previously reported, Metrolinx and Infrastructure Ontario (IO) have selected the Scarborough Transit Connect (STC) consortium—comprising Aecon and FCC Canada—to deliver the project. The team will also include Sener, Mott MacDonald and local architects, following a progressive design-build (PDB) model that is expected to foster greater collaboration between the project owner, partners and communities.

The scope of work includes three new stations, modifications to Kennedy Station, tunnelling for the length of the alignment, emergency exit buildings, traction power substations and connections to other transit infrastructure.

Sener is also currently working on Toronto’s Ontario Line subway, Finch West light-rail transit (LRT), Eglinton Crosstown LRT west extension and GO train corridor expansion, Ottawa’s Confederation and Trillium LRT lines, Montreal’s Réseau Express Métropolitain (REM) LRT system and Edmonton’s LRT Valley Line west extension.