P.E.I. municipalities use Wood app to plan sustainable transit

Consulting engineering firm Wood is supporting an energy transition plan to replace diesel buses on Prince Edward Island with electric vehicles (EVs).

A team of public infrastructure experts will use Wood’s cloud-based ZeroEmissionSim app to help develop the plan and review options for future expansion of the province’s tri-municipal transit service. Operated by T3 Transit and managed by the municipalities of Charlottetown, Stratford and Cornwall, the service currently uses a fleet of 14 diesel buses to transport passengers throughout the capital region.

Specialists will advise on the selection and design of infrastructure, vehicle specifications, electric facility requirements, charging facilities and equipment.

“We are delighted to assist the municipalities as they invest in energy-efficient public transportation,” says Naeem Farooqi, global technical director of zero-emission mobility for Wood’s environmental consulting business. “Our digital simulator will provide the project with multiple scenarios before selecting a tailored, cost-effective plan. We look forward to building a long-term partnership with these municipalities on their journey to net-zero emissions.”

Advertisement

“I’m enthusiastic to get started on this exciting project and seeing what’s next for our public transportation network,” says Philip Brown, mayor of Charlottetown.