Morrison Hershfield builds bridges in New Brunswick

Morrison Hershfield’s (MH’s) Moncton office is partnering with the New Brunswick Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (NBDTI) on bridge projects in the province.

First, the firm has completed a comprehensive structural investigation of the Ron Turcotte Bridge in Grand Falls, one of two open spandrel deck arch steel bridges in the province. Originally constructed in 1976, it requires significant work to extend its life. MH is now preparing contract documents for its rehabilitation, scheduled for 2024.

Secondly, the firm is providing engineering design services for the replacement of Green River Bridges #4 and #5, which involves a comprehensive analysis of alternatives and the preparation of preliminary and detailed design and contract documents. Construction of the two new bridges will also begin in 2024.

Finally, MH is working with Moncton’s municipal government on the second phase of the Panacadie Trail, which will include the construction of a 250-m long elevated timber boardwalk, connecting cyclists and pedestrians from Lewisville Road to Donald Avenue. The firm is providing preliminary and detailed design and construction oversight services.

“I am excited to expand our reach in Eastern Canada,” says Doug Porter, MH’s manager of transportation structures. “We look forward to serving Maritime communities with a high level of service.”