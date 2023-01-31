Canadian Consulting Engineer

By CCE   

Montreal contracts GHD for Western Link Kirkland project

The 3-km project will support active transportation for commuters.

Western Link Kirkland project

Rendering courtesy City of Montreal, Atelier Robitaille Thiffault and Exp.

The city of Montreal has awarded a $4.4-million contract to consulting engineering firm GHD for the Western Link Kirkland project, which will add a multi-use bridge over Highway 40 to improve community access.

By allowing pedestrians and cyclists to cross the highway safely, the link will connect Kirkland residents to the Prairies River and, in particular, commuters to the new Kirkland Réseau Express Métropolitain (REM) light-rail transit (LRT) station. Continuing off the overpass, the walkway will also traverse the Great Western Park, a natural space currently in development on the West Island.

“The area needs more infrastructure that supports active transportation, allowing people to leave their vehicles at home,” explains Simon Vallee, project manager and regional transportation market leader for GHD. “We are honoured to be part of that change.”

Working with STGM Architecture and Sid Lee Architecture on the 3-km project, GHD is contracted to execute the following components:

  • Contract administration.
  • Geotechnical and environmental services.
  • Detailed design of the pathway and pedestrian bridge.
  • Technical assistance throughout the project.

