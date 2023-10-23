Metrolinx appoints AECOM technical advisor for Hamilton LRT

Transportation agency Metrolinx has appointed AECOM technical advisor for Hamilton’s first-ever light-rail transit (LRT) project, which will run from Eastgate Square to McMaster University, with 17 stops along the way.

AECOM’s integrated team will deliver infrastructure for the project, which is intended to accommodate future growth, improve connectivity and spur economic development. In addition to building dedicated tracks for the system’s vehicles, the project will involve revitalizing utilities and general infrastructure along the 14-km route (pictured below).

“As Ontario advances its investment in public transit, we look forward to working with Metrolinx and our partners,” says Richard Barrett, AECOM’s chief executive for Canada. “Our teams are excited to deploy their depth of experience and local expertise.”

The integrated team will include WSP, which AECOM has subcontracted to provide technical advisory services for the project.

“Our team is proud to be working alongside our partners from AECOM and Metrolinx to help deliver this transformative project,” says Jennifer Verellan, WSP’s senior vice-president (SVP) of transportation systems for Canada. “We look forward to helping deliver the best system possible.”