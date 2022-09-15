IO and Metrolinx select preferred proponent teams for Ontario Line

Both contracts are expected to be awarded later this year.

On Sept. 14, Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and Metrolinx announced the preferred proponent teams to deliver the south civil, stations and tunnel contract and rolling stock, systems, operations and maintenance (RSSOM) contract for Toronto’s new Ontario Line subway project (map pictured above).

For the south contract, the preferred proponent team is Ontario Transit Group, comprising:

And for the RSSOM contract, the preferred proponent team is Connect 6ix, which includes:

Each of these teams ranked first in an evaluation of their submissions to the Ontario Line’s respective requests for proposals (RFPs) in June. IO and Metrolinx will continue negotiations to finalize contract details with these teams and expect to award both contracts later this year.

The Ontario Line is being delivered via various contracts and through both public-private partnership (P3) and traditional procurement models. Further procurements for north civil major works and enabling works for bridges, tracks and other preparatory activities will follow.