IO and Metrolinx select preferred proponent teams for Ontario Line

By CCE
IO and Metrolinx select preferred proponent teams for Ontario LineCompanies & People Transportation AECOM Agentis Capital Astaldi Canada COWI Ferrovial Construction GHD Hitachi Rail IBI Group Infrastructure Ontario IO Janin Atlas Metrolinx National Bank NGE Contracting Ontario Line Plenary Americas Salini Impreglio SENER Group Sumitomo Mitsui Transdev Canada VINCI Construction Webuild Group
Both contracts are expected to be awarded later this year.
On Sept. 14, Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and Metrolinx announced the preferred proponent teams to deliver the south civil, stations and tunnel contract and rolling stock, systems, operations and maintenance (RSSOM) contract for Toronto’s new Ontario Line subway project (map pictured above).
For the south contract, the preferred proponent team is Ontario Transit Group, comprising:
- Applicant lead: Ferrovial Construction Canada, VINCI Construction.
- Design team: AECOM, COWI North America, GHD, SENER Group.
- Construction team: Ferrovial Construction Canada, Janin Atlas.
- Financial advisor: Agentis Capital.
And for the RSSOM contract, the preferred proponent team is Connect 6ix, which includes:
- Applicant lead: Plenary Americas, Hitachi Rail, Webuild Group (Salini Impreglio Canada Holding), Transdev Canada.
- Design team: Hitachi Rail, IBI Group.
- Construction team: Hitachi Rail, Webuild Group (Astaldi Canada Design & Construction and Salini Impreglio Civil Works), NGE Contracting.
- Operations, maintenance and rehabilitation team: Hitachi Rail, Transdev Canada.
- Financial advisors: National Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking.
Each of these teams ranked first in an evaluation of their submissions to the Ontario Line’s respective requests for proposals (RFPs) in June. IO and Metrolinx will continue negotiations to finalize contract details with these teams and expect to award both contracts later this year.
The Ontario Line is being delivered via various contracts and through both public-private partnership (P3) and traditional procurement models. Further procurements for north civil major works and enabling works for bridges, tracks and other preparatory activities will follow.
Advertisement
Print this page