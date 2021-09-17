IO and Metrolinx issue RFQ for Scarborough subway stations, rail and systems

Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and Metrolinx have released a request for qualifications (RFQ) to identify teams interested in designing and building the stations, rail and systems (SRS) package for the Scarborough subway extension project in Toronto.

The RFQ outlines the scope of work required for the package, which includes:

Three new subway stations and associated bus terminal facilities at Lawrence Avenue and McCowan Road, at Scarborough Centre and at McCowan Road and Sheppard Avenue.

Eight emergency exit buildings and other emergency and life safety systems.

Installation, testing and commissioning of all systems equipment, including track, ventilation, signals, communications, integrated control system, traction power and all other permanent mechanical and electrical systems.

Interested companies must register with www.merx.com to download the RFQ, which represents the first step in the procurement process to select a team to deliver the SRS project. IO and Metrolinx will evaluate submissions and expect to announce a shortlist in early 2022 of qualified proponents, who will then be invited to respond to a request for proposals (RFP).