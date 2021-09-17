Canadian Consulting Engineer

IO and Metrolinx issue RFQ for Scarborough subway stations, rail and systems

This is the first step in the project's procurement process.

September 17, 2021  By CCE



Scarborough subway extension

Map courtesy IO.

Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and Metrolinx have released a request for qualifications (RFQ) to identify teams interested in designing and building the stations, rail and systems (SRS) package for the Scarborough subway extension project in Toronto.

The RFQ outlines the scope of work required for the package, which includes:

  • Three new subway stations and associated bus terminal facilities at Lawrence Avenue and McCowan Road, at Scarborough Centre and at McCowan Road and Sheppard Avenue.
  • Eight emergency exit buildings and other emergency and life safety systems.
  • Installation, testing and commissioning of all systems equipment, including track, ventilation, signals, communications, integrated control system, traction power and all other permanent mechanical and electrical systems.

Interested companies must register with www.merx.com to download the RFQ, which represents the first step in the procurement process to select a team to deliver the SRS project. IO and Metrolinx will evaluate submissions and expect to announce a shortlist in early 2022 of qualified proponents, who will then be invited to respond to a request for proposals (RFP).

Advertisement

Categories

Transportation

Related tags

Communications
electrical systems
Infrastructure Ontario
IO
life safety
mechanical systems
Metrolinx
rail
signals
subway
subway station
terminal
Transit
transportation
ventilation
Print this page

Related Stories
IO and Metrolinx issue first RFQs for Ontario Line subway project
RFQ issued for rail grade separation project in Toronto: part of Metrolinx GO RER
HMM will design infamous Scarborough subway line
RFQ issued for Metrolinx Lakeshore West Corridor infrastructure improvements project

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*