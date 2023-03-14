HH Angus to help engineer Saint-Hubert Airport’s zero-carbon terminal

Consulting engineering firm HH Angus is providing mechanical and electrical engineering services for Porter Airlines’ new zero-carbon terminal at Montréal Saint-Hubert Longueuil Airport, with construction set to begin this year.

Porter already flies out of Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport; the new 20,000-m2 terminal building, designed by Scott Associates Architects, will allow the airline to expand to a second airport within the Montréal market. With construction scheduled for completion by late 2024, the terminal will be capable of serving more than four million passengers each year with a combination of 78-seat De Havilland Dash 8-400 and 132-seat Embraer E195-E2 aircraft.

HH Angus’ work will be key in achieving a net-zero facility, with all building systems fully operating on electric power. With nine bridged aircraft gates, the terminal will be open to other airlines, including Pascan Aviation.

The terminal’s development is modelled after the infrastructure investments for and revitalization of Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, which Porter has been part of for the past 17 years. It will offer a similar departure lounge environment and be designed for faster passenger processing.

Advertisement

“Saint-Hubert has incredible potential as a complementary secondary airport for Montréal, with a convenient location for a significant portion of the local market and easy access to downtown,” says Porter president and CEO Michael Deluce. “We have proven this concept at Billy Bishop, now one of the world’s best urban airports, and look forward to working with our partners at Saint-Hubert to help create a similar success story.”