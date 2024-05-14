HDR promotes global lead of BRT practice

HDR has promoted Gina Thomas, P.E., to global leader of its bus rapid transit (BRT) practice.

Thomas is a civil, environmental and design engineer. After working for CMX in land development, she joined HDR in 2010 to plan passenger transit projects. Her experience on such projects spans from initial alternatives analysis, conceptual engineering and planning-level cost estimating to final design and construction.

In her new role, Thomas will guide BRT projects in co-ordination with HDR’s transit and highways practices. She will help clients identify, build and deliver BRT services in both Canada and the U.S.

“BRT is growing by leaps and bounds and Gina will excel at delivering HDR’s vision to provide safe and equitable transportation,” says Bernie Arseneau, HDR’s director for highways and roads.