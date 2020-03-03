HDR leads technical advisory team for Ontario Line subway

Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and Metrolinx have selected a team led by HDR to serve as a technical advisor for the approximately $10.9-billion, nearly 16-km Ontario Line subway in Toronto.

With 15 proposed stations from Ontario Place and Exhibition Place to the Ontario Science Centre (see map), the long-awaited downtown relief line (DRL) is expected to accommodate 389,000 daily boardings. Its path would serve fast-growing areas like Liberty Village and underserved priority neighbourhoods like Thorncliffe Park and Flemingdon Park.

“The Ontario Line will not only provide relief for the existing subway system, but also create connections with existing and planned transit networks,” says Tyrone Gan, senior vice-president (SVP) of HDR and principal-in-charge for the project. “Our team is committed and excited to be part of such an important infrastructure project in Canada.”

HDR and its primary partners on the project, including Mott MacDonald, Stantec, Systra and Comtech, will provide planning, engineering, environmental, design and construction oversight services. Initial planning and design have already begun.

Previously, HDR has worked on transit projects in Los Angeles, Calif., New York, N.Y., Seattle, Wash., Dallas, Texas, Honolulu, Hawaii, and Denver, Colo.