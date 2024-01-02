GHD to rehabilitate Niagara Falls’ cross-border bridges

The Niagara Falls Bridge Commission (NFBC) has selected engineering firm GHD as prime consultant for the rehabilitation of the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge (pictured) and Rainbow Bridge, both of which link Ontario to New York.

Over the years, the humid conditions of the Niagara Gorge have corroded the bridges’ skewback connections. NFBC seeks to optimize the assets’ life-cycle costs and extend their operational lifespans while maintaining seamless cross-border flow of traffic and goods.

GHD will oversee detailed design, administration and contract inspection, partnering with Greenman-Pedersen’s bridge construction and preservation specialists.

Accessing the two structures presents significant challenges, due to steep embankments and the swiftly moving waters of the Niagara River below. The work will involve working with 3-in. diameter anchor bolts, which are fixed and cannot be readily replaced. This will require a meticulous coating and reassembly process designed to keep the structures in service during the rehabilitation work.

“The rehabilitation scheme being put in place will address present-day concerns and significantly reduce future structure rehabilitation needs,” says Mark Torrie, GHD’s transportation engineering leader for Ontario.