Gannett Fleming, HDR to consult on TTC Line 2 capacity enhancements

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) has selected a team led by Gannett Fleming and HDR to serve as program consultant for its Line 2 subway capacity enhancement program.

The team will provide engineering, planning and advisory services to help address increasing demand on Toronto’s Bloor-Danforth subway line, which carried more than 550,000 passengers per weekday before the COVID-19 pandemic. Peak-time ridership exceeded 23,000 passengers per hour and is expected to top 31,000 by 2041.

The capacity enhancement program, which is intended to improve the customer experience (CX), reliability and safety, will begin with an assessment of current conditions and needs before moving onto facility upgrade design, infrastructure repairs and fleet enhancements. Both HDR and Gannett Fleming have previously worked with the TTC on capacity improvement feasibility analysis studies.

“We’re proud to continue our work with the TTC,” says HDR program manager Jeff Spence. “Toronto’s commuters and visitors expect a reliable, comfortable transit system that functions without delays. This program will achieve that vision.”