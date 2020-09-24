Fugro to continue assessing Saskatchewan roadway conditions

Saskatchewan’s ministry of highways and infrastructure has awarded a second four-year roadway condition assessment contract to geotechnical engineering services provider Fugro.

The contract entails annual assessments throughout the province to help the ministry optimize maintenance programs and extend the useful life of its roadways. Fugro’s first-year task order is already underway, involving 8,500 km of roads, with final deliverables scheduled for next month.

To undertake the project, the company is deploying a three-dimensional (3-D) automatic road analyzer (ARAN) survey vehicle, which uses cameras, laser systems and sensors to acquire georeferenced road surface and right-of-way information at highway speeds. The web-based iVision software platform then delivers the images and analyzed data to the ministry’s staff.

Previously, the company has used these technologies for more than 50,000 km of roadway condition assessments within Saskatchewan.

“Fugro’s data and iVision viewing tool allow us to effectively strategize improvements, reduce time in the field and optimize our preservation budget,” says Nichole Andre, the ministry’s asset management engineer.