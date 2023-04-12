Exp, WSP install temporary bridge during Autoroute 520 overpass reconstruction

It's expected to be up for two years.

A design engineering joint venture (JV) between Exp and WSP, working with contractor Construction Génix, has installed an Acrow modular steel bridge in Montréal to provide temporary access for relocated utilities during the reconstruction of the Autoroute 520 overpass.

Installed at the junction of Autoroutes 520 and 13, the 190-ft long and 13-ft wide bridge features a wooden deck to enable access for maintenance crews. After Québec’s Ministère des Transports et de la Mobilité Durable (MTMD) purchased the bridge, the project team assembled and launched it over one weekend, minimizing traffic disruption along Autoroute 13’s six lanes, which link Montréal to Laval.

The bridge will support utilities for the anticipated two-year reconstruction of the overpass, after which it will be disassembled and stored for use on future MTMD projects.

“We are delighted to have been chosen to be a part of this major project to upgrade Québec’s transportation infrastructure,” says Benoit Forget, P.Eng, Acrow’s business development manager for Québec and New Brunswick.

“The components of this panel bridging system are extremely versatile,” says Gordon Scott, Acrow’s vice-president (VP) of business development and operations for Canada. “This project is one of many that show our bridges are adaptable to many different applications.”