Équipe Laurence develops EV battery plant site, connections and bus maintenance garage

Lion Electric has chosen civil engineering firm Équipe Laurence to develop the site for its new electric vehicle (EV) battery plant and innovation centre in Mirabel, Que. Meanwhile, the local municipal council has selected the firm to extend Irénée-Vachon Street in this airport zone.

“We are proud to be part of the expansion of the electric mobility sector in terms of civil engineering work,” says Alexandre Latour, president and CEO of Équipe Laurence, noting the site poses challenges regarding topography, environmental constraints and servicing public utility networks.

The two projects represent the expansion of an industrial park and connections to public services, traffic, logistics, parking, water and sewer systems, electrical and gas distribution networks and stormwater runoff. Eventually, the site will be occupied by nearly 300 professionals.

Équipe Laurence is also participating in the design of the Société de transport de Laval’s (STL’s) electrified garage, which will be dedicated to the maintenance of 100% electric buses by 2025. The project team includes STGM Architectes, Sid Lee Architecture, Bouthillette Parizeau, SNC-Lavalin and Systra.