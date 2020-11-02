Edmonton selects Fast & Epp, Stantec and others for Valley Line West LRT

Canadian Consulting Engineer

Edmonton’s government has selected Marigold Infrastructure Partners as its preferred proponent to design, build and partially finance the 14-km Valley Line West light-rail transit (LRT) project.

The Marigold team comprises Fast & Epp, Stantec, Colas Canada, Parsons, Standard General and Francl Architecture. They will now enter final discussions with the municipality, aiming to complete their contract by the end of this year, begin construction next year and complete the work in 2026 or 2027.

The city launched the Valley Line West procurement process in January, released its proponent shortlist in March and moved the process online when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. After all of the proponents’ draft designs, plans and technical capabilities passed the first stage of the process, Marigold submitted the lowest financial bid, so it was selected.

The $2.6-billion project, which has funding commitments at the provincial and federal levels, is the second phase of Edmonton’s 27-km low-floor urban-style LRT Valley Line that, when complete, will provide connections between Mill Woods and Lewis Farms. The first phase, Valley Line Southeast, is already under construction.

