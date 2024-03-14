Early work begins on Victoria’s Belleville terminal redevelopment

Construction is moving forward on the redevelopment of the Belleville Terminal, which serves people travelling between Victoria and Washington State. The project is intended to create a secure, modern preclearance facility for regional ferry service.

Willow Spring Construction has won a contract to build Phase 1 of the project’s Steamship Temporary Terminal (rendering pictured), with early work beginning immediately and estimated for completion this fall. Pacific Industrial & Marine (PIM), meanwhile, has won a contract for Phase I wharf modifications.

Offsite work on the wharf is about to begin near Cowichan Bay. Wharf work at the terminal is expected to begin this summer.

While the first phase of construction will close pedestrian access along the causeway behind the Steamship building, there will be no impact on Clipper and Coho ferry sailings, which will be temporarily accommodated. Modifications will be made to the Black Ball building to accommodate Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) operations.

“This terminal represents a critical trade junction for our region and the country as a whole,” says Rob Fleming, British Columbia’s minister of transportation and infrastructure. “This project to transform it into an improved, modern entry point will not only generate economic growth on both sides of the border, but also make travel more convenient and enjoyable.”

The project is also advancing toward Phase 2 permanent upgrades, which will involve demolishing existing terminal infrastructure, constructing an all-electric preclearance terminal building to modern border security standards, replacing aging wharf facilities, building a new commercial goods processing facility. Shortlisted proponents for the request for proposals (RFP) include EllisDon, KL Belleville Terminal Partners and Pomerleau.

The upgrades will bring the terminal into compliance with the Agreement on Land, Rail, Marine and Air Transport Preclearance Between the Government of Canada and the Government of the United States of America and streamline travel by allowing passengers to complete the customs and immigration process in Victoria prior to disembarking in the U.S.

Completion is expected in time for the 2028 tourism season, with a budget of $303.9 million, including a federal government contribution of $41.6 million.