Development partner selected for Scarborough subway extension

Metrolinx and Infrastructure Ontario (IO) have selected Scarborough Transit Connect as the development partner to enter the development phase of the Stations, Rail and Systems (SRS) contract for the Scarborough subway extension project in Toronto.

In a Nov. 30 news release, IO officials said the SRS package for the Scarborough subway extension is being delivered using a Progressive Design-Build (PDB) model.

Scarborough Transit Connect is comprised of applicant leads Aecon Infrastructure Management Inc., and FCC Construccion S.A.; design prime team member Mott MacDonald Canada Ltd.; and construction prime team members Aecon and FCC Construccion.

The Scarborough subway extension is a 7.8-kilometre extension of TTC’s Line 2 Bloor-Danforth Subway, from the existing Kennedy Station northeast to McCowan Road/Sheppard Avenue. The line will include three new stations at Lawrence Avenue and McCowan Road, Scarborough Centre and a terminal station at McCowan Road and Sheppard Avenue. The project is being delivered in two large contracts: the Stations, Rail and Systems package and the Advance Tunnel project.

The Scarborough subway extension is one of the five priority transit projects in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, IO noted – the other projects include the Yonge North subway extension, the Eglinton Crosstown West extension, the Ontario Line, and the Hamilton LRT.