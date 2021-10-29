CDPQ Infra brings REM de l’Est transit project to market

CDPQ Infra has published a notice to the market for its Réseau Express Métropolitain de l’Est (REM de l’Est) project, currently at the consultation and detailed planning stage, with construction expected to begin in 2023 and commissioning in 2029.

Launched in 2015, the subsidiary of Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ)—responsible for planning, financing, building and operating infrastructure projects—is currently undertaking the first phase of the largest public transit project in Quebec in more than 50 years. Construction began in 2018 for the REM, a 67-km light-trail transit (LRT) system, comprising 26 stations across Greater Montreal, which will double the size of the city’s current metro system. The first commissioning is scheduled for 2022.

Now, the notice for the second phase—the REM de l’Est—will help prepare the market for several further stages of procurement. First announced in December 2020, this phase will add 32 km of track and 23 planned stations for an integrated, fully automated, electric LRT line, connecting downtown Montreal to neighbourhoods to the east and northeast.

The notice to the market is addressed to any party interested in carrying out the project and can be consulted here. Since detailed planning is still underway, information in the notice is only intended as a general guide. The procurement process could include:

A contract for the services of an upstream operator, followed by an operation and maintenance contract for the project’s infrastructures and assets.

A supply contract for the rolling stock and related systems.

A design and construction contract for a tunnel.

A design and construction contract for civil engineering and elevated work.

CDPQ Infra explains the governance and requirements of the procurement process will comply with industry best practices and its own policies to guarantee fair, transparent and impartial dealings with all interested parties.