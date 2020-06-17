Calgary approves Green Line LRT project

Yesterday, Calgary’s city council approved an updated Stage 1 alignment and changes to construction staging for the Green Line light-rail transit (LRT) project, implementing recommendations that followed a June 1 committee meeting.

The new alignment of the 15-station project will run from 16 Avenue N to Shepard SE. Stage 1 will be constructed in three segments:

Segment 1: Elbow River to Shepard.

Segment 2A: 2 Avenue SW station to Elbow River.

Segment 2B: 16 Avenue N to north of 2 Avenue SW station.

The procurement process is set to move forward, with request for qualifications (RFQ) shortlisted proponents to be announced this month and the request for proposals (RFP) to be issued no later than July 24. Detailed design and construction for Segment 1 will begin in 2021.

“Council’s approval is a pivotal step in achieving the vision promised to Calgarians,” says Michael Thompson, Green Line general manager (GM). “Stage 1 builds the core of this vision and will enable future incremental expansion as funding is available.”

One key plan for future expansion is a connection to Calgary International Airport.

