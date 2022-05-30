B.C. promises $2.4 billion in Metro Vancouver transit improvements

British Columbia’s provincial government says it will contribute more than $2.4 billion to TransLink for priority projects, including the Surrey Langley SkyTrain and electrification of its bus fleet.

The announcement is part of the province’s ongoing commitment to fund 40% of the Mayors’ Council 10-Year Vision.

“We’re making investments to support a better future for people throughout Metro Vancouver with more affordable and convenient travel options and less pollution,” says George Heyman, provincial minister of environment and climate change strategy (and minister responsible for TransLink). “We’re building more vibrant communities with easier access to jobs, housing, recreation and services.”

TransLink’s plan includes actions to maintain and expand transit service, support faster, more reliable service through bus-priority infrastructure, transition bus fleets from diesel to zero-emission vehicles (using a mix of electric batteries and renewable natural gas) and increase active transportation. The new provincial commitment builds on previous funding for increased bus, HandyDART and SkyTrain services and construction of the Broadway subway line.

“The 2022 investment plan will stabilize transit funding for the region,” says Jonathan Coté, mayor of New Westminster and chair of the Mayors’ Council on Regional Transportation. “We are grateful for the province’s continued support across Metro Vancouver.”