AtkinsRéalis to develop Toronto transit hub with Bird Construction

Rail Connect (RC) Partners, a joint venture (JV) between AtkinsRéalis—formerly SNC-Lavalin—and Bird Construction, has entered an alliance development agreement for transit agency Metrolinx’s East Harbour Transit Hub (EHTH) project in Toronto.

Located in the Riverdale neighbourhood, east of the Don Valley Parkway (DVP) and south of Eastern Avenue, the new interchange station will connect the existing Lakeshore East and Stouffville GO Train lines with future Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) light-rail transit (LRT) and subway lines. Hatch has contributed to the station’s design.

As part of a broader transit-oriented development (TOD) plan, the EHTH will include a reconstructed Eastern Avenue Bridge, a concourse area with customer amenities and accessible drop-off area, connections to the future Broadview Avenue extension, elevator-equipped platforms for local and express GO Train service and a multi-use path and trail bridge and landings over the Don River.

The alliance development agreement calls on RC Partners to optimize the station’s design, calculate detailed resource, cost and schedule estimates, prepare a project proposal, finalize the project alliance agreement and perform early works.

“The agreement represents a significant development in how we execute large projects without a fixed-price contract model,” says AtkinsRéalis president and CEO Ian L. Edwards. “We are thrilled to apply this collaborative model to deliver an exciting new regional hub and contribute to improving transportation links in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).”