AtkinsRéalis to design works for new Île d’Orléans Bridge

The Groupe Héritage Île-d’Orléans S.E.N.C. has awarded a contract to consulting engineering firm AtkinsRéalis to design works on both shores of the St. Lawrence River for the new Île d’Orléans Bridge.

As part of a consortium with bridge engineering firm TYLin, AtkinsRéalis will oversee the design of roads, interchanges, approach spans, terrestrial structures, landscaping and related works. The work is part of a project developed by Quebec’s Ministère des Transports et de la Mobilité.

The new construction will replace an existing bridge, 200 m away, with a 2.1-km long cable-stayed bridge. A new interchange will be constructed on the north shore at the junction of A-40, Route 368 and Route 138, complementing the reconstruction of A-40 and Route 138 (Sainte-Anne Boulevard).

The project will also involve the construction of a compensation pond for wildlife habitat, connecting roads and power supply, lighting, ‘smart transportation’ and telecommunications equipment. A comprehensive sustainability plan, as measured by the Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure’s (ISI’s) Envision system, will be incorporated.

“This iconic project will be the fruit of a collaboration between our team from the Quebec City area and more than 100 professionals across Canada,” says Stéphanie Vaillancourt, AtkinsRéalis’ president for Canada. “It’s a pleasure to lend our expertise to this signature project for the region.”