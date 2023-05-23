Arup leads technical advisory team for Metrolinx’s OnCorr commuter rail project

One of the first stages will involve reconfiguring tracks and platforms at Toronto’s Union Station.

Ontario transit agency Metrolinx has selected consulting engineering firm Arup as technical adviser for its On Corridor Works (OnCorr) commuter rail project, which will update the GO Transit network, introduce electric trains and add two-way, all-day service for more cities and towns in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA).

As Metrolinx electrifies a large portion of the GO network, the project will expand service outside peak travel hours, increasing from 3,500 weekly trips to more than 10,000. The multi-phase project, to be delivered under a progressive design-build-operate-maintain (DBOM) procurement model, is now in a two-year development phase.

Arup leads a team—including AECOM, Egis and Network Rail—that will support Metrolinx’s technical management office in mapping out the project. OnCorr entails a mix of infrastructure, civil works, signalling, electrification, network control, communications systems, operations and maintenance (O&M) and fleet procurement. One of the first stages will involve reconfiguring tracks and platforms at Toronto’s Union Station while trains continue to run.

“Arup’s experience on more than 35 rail systems in Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Asia will be relevant to guide this project,” says Peter Guest, the firm’s rail business leader for the Americas.

“The key for a project of this size is to take an intensely collaborative approach,” adds Sean Meadows, principal for Arup. “Together with all partners on the GO expansion program, we have begun to implement Metrolinx’s goal.”