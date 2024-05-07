Arcadis to centralize Ontario’s transportation assets

Ontario’s ministry of transportation (MTO) has awarded a major digital asset management contract to global consulting engineering firm Arcadis.

The firm will spearhead a transformation of MTO’s legacy systems, consolidating disparate assets into a centralized management system, in an effort to optimize the provincial government’s investments in transportation infrastructure through the planning, design, construction and operations and maintenance (O&M) stages.

This is reportedly Arcadis’ largest enterprise decision analytics (EDA) contract to date, with a five-year commitment and additional five-year renewal option. The scope of the project extends beyond highways and bridges to encompass lighting, traffic signals, overhead signs, Northern Ontario airports and intelligent transportation systems (ITSs). In unifying these assets, Arcadis aims to streamline MTO’s investment planning, enhance its data sharing and improve its operational efficiency.

Additionally, by optimizing maintenance schedules and prioritizing investments, Arcadis’ solution should enhance MTO’s ability to reduce its environmental footprint by curtailing the consumption of non-renewable resources and decreasing construction activities.

“Digital asset management systems are critical to supporting infrastructure and have the added benefit of reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, creating a more sustainable transportation system,” says Arcadis CEO Alan Brookes. “This contract win represents a significant milestone for our EDA solution and a critical update to the transportation infrastructure in Canada’s most populous province.”

The project team also includes consulting engineering firm Stantec, geographic information system (GIS) vendor Esri Canada and asset management service provider Conectado Solutions.