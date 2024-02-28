Arcadis and AECOM to design Ontario Line tunnels and stations

Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and transportation agency Metrolinx have selected the ‘Pape North Connect’ team for the Ontario Line subway project’s Pape tunnel and underground stations contract, in Toronto.

The team, which has signed a development and master construction agreement (DMCA) with Metrolinx, includes consulting engineering firms Arcadis and AECOM as designers and Webuild Civil Work and FCC Construcción Canadá as builders and applicant leads. They submitted their proposal in September 2023.

Following a progressive design-build model, the DMCA incorporates a multi-stage design process (i.e. the development phase) to allow for collaboration between Metrolinx as project owner and Pape North Connect as contracting partner. They will work together to finalize the scope, risk allocation and pricing of various elements of the contract.

Development has begun and is anticipated to take another 22 months, though early works construction can commence during this phase. Once it has concluded, Metrolinx will have the option to sign a final target-price agreement with Pape North Connect, which would include final agreements on detailed designs and a negotiated price.

The scope of work includes 3 km of twin tunnels under Pape Avenue from the Gerrard Street portal to the Don Valley bridge; two tunnel portals at Gerrard and Minton Place; one underground station at Pape and Danforth Avenue, interfacing with the Toronto Transit Commission’s (TTC’s) existing Pape Station on Line 2; another underground station at Cosburn Avenue and Pape; three emergency exit/service buildings; ​underpinning of the existing TTC Pape Station; and a rail switch/crossover in the tunnel near Sammon Avenue.

The Pape tunnel and underground stations represent one component of the 15.6-km Ontario Line project, which is being delivered through a variety of public-private partnership (P3), progressive design-build and traditional procurement contracts.