AECOM to help decarbonize Canada’s largest airport

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA), which operates Toronto Pearson International Airport, has selected AECOM, Alectra Energy Solutions and Enwave to help achieve its facility decarbonization objectives.

The three firms will support a program to reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by planning, designing and delivering an optimized and comprehensive approach across three areas: lighting systems; clean heat energy services at GTAA’s central utility plant; and deployment of on-site solar photovoltaic (PV) and electric vehicle (EV) charging.

“GTAA has a long history of innovative infrastructure updates aimed at conserving energy and acting as good stewards of the environment,” says Marc Devlin, AECOM’s chief executive for Canada. “This is a commitment we share in our ‘sustainable legacies’ strategy. We’re excited to align our technical expertise with Canada’s largest airport to implement solutions that will help the aviation industry.”

The initial phase of the project has already commenced with an energy master planning and financing approach, focused on the technical, financial and GHG impacts for facilities across the three scope areas. Through this approach, the team will present three prioritized scenarios for further assessment and analysis. GTAA’s preferred option will then be scoped for the next phase of development.

“Pearson is already an industry leader when it comes to sustainability,” says Todd Ernst, GTAA’s aviation infrastructure, energy and environment director. “We’re looking forward to working with this partnership to help advance our emissions reductions.”